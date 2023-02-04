HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City

Americans 6, Winterhawks 1 First Period 1. Portland, Nguyen 14 (Cagnoni) 8:30. Penalties \u2014 Lajoie Tc (slashing) 10:53; Sotheran Por (kneeing) 14:40; Johnson Por (high sticking) 17:44. Second Period 2. Tri-City, Lajoie 4 (Gavin, Sloan) 0:43. 3. Tri-City, Mechura 15 (Greenway, Gavin) 12:37 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Alscher Por (interference) 1:50; Portland bench (too many men, served by Litke) 11:21. Third Period 4. Tri-City, Fan 5 (McMillan, Lemonnier) 4:37. 5. Tri-City, Ernst 28 (unassisted) 5:58. 6. Tri-City, Gavin 14 (Sloan, Belton) 6:55. 7. Tri-City, Sloan 18 (Mechura, Lajoie) 17:32 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Portland bench (too many men, served by Litke) 2:21; Litke Por (holding) 16:45; Sotheran Por, Serraglio Tc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00. Shots on goal by Portland 9 5 15 _ 29 Tri-City 9 11 11 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Portland: \u0160punar (L, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 0-1; Tri-City: 2-6. Referees \u2014 Ian Jendro, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Ron Dietterle, Max Lucas. Attendance \u2014 3,329 at Tri-City.