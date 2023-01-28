HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Moose Jaw

Warriors 3, Tigers 2 (OT) First Period 1. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 17 (Basha, Hodass) 14:09. Penalties \u2014 Wilson Mj (double minor, high sticking) 7:33; Baco Mj (inter. on goaltender) 10:19. Second Period 2. Moose Jaw, Calvert 28 (Firkus, Mateychuk) 14:54 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Gallant Mj (tripping) 6:19; Hodass Mh (interference) 13:21; Melin Mh (slashing) 16:02; Wilson Mj (tripping) 18:06. Third Period 3. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 7 (Boehm) 7:29. 4. Moose Jaw, Rysavy 4 (Baco, Gallant) 15:45. Penalties \u2014 Wanner Mj (high sticking) 16:30. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Wiesblatt Mh (tripping) 0:26. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 13 13 10 0 _ 36 Moose Jaw 8 15 8 1 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (32 shots, 29 saves). Moose Jaw: Ungar (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-6; Moose Jaw: 2-3. Referees \u2014 Karlin Krieger, Nolan Powell. Linesmen \u2014 Tarrington Wyonzek, Lucas Nagel. Attendance \u2014 2,838 at Moose Jaw.