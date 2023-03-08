HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Seattle

Blazers 3, Thunderbirds 2 (SO) First Period 1. Kamloops, Levis 19 (Bairos) 12:02. Penalties \u2014 Korchinski Sea (hooking) 3:32; Van Olm Kam (roughing) 12:57. Second Period 2. Kamloops, Stankoven 31 (Bankier, Seminoff) 0:38. 3. Seattle, Davidson 34 (Schaefer) 8:08. 4. Seattle, Davidson 35 (Korchinski, Mynio) 12:20. Penalties \u2014 Schaefer Sea (tripping) 17:58. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Schaefer Sea (boarding) 4:25; Bankier Kam (holding opp. stick) 5:33; Popowich Sea (cross checking) 15:14. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Guenther Sea (inter. on goaltender) 1:15. Shootout \u2014 Kamloops wins 2-0 Seattle: Guenther miss, Crnkovic miss. Kamloops: Bankier goal, Seminoff goal. Shots on goal by Kamloops 17 9 11 4 _ 42 Seattle 11 13 10 2 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Seattle: Milic (41 shots, 39 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 0-5; Seattle: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Albinati, Mark Heier. Attendance \u2014 3,677 at Seattle.