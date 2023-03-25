Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George

Cougars 3, Blazers 2 (SO)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Dezainde Pg (high sticking) 0:22; Nolan Kam (interference) 10:29; McNutt Pg (delay of game) 14:33; Samson Pg (roughing) 16:47; Behm Kam (hooking) 19:09.

Second Period

1. Prince George, Thornton 23 (McNutt) 5:35.

2. Kamloops, Ferster 11 (Hofer) 8:25.

3. Prince George, Heidt 25 (Wheatcroft, Dumanski) 12:38.

4. Kamloops, Finnie 9 (Brandwood, Behm) 16:02.

Penalties — Wiebe Pg (tripping) 3:09.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Ziemmer Pg (interference) 7:41; Sydor Kam, Brown Pg (roughing) 13:38.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Prince George wins 2-0

Prince George: Ziemmer goal, Wheatcroft goal.

Kamloops: Bankier miss, Seminoff miss.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 10 19 10 6 _ 45
Prince George 4 6 7 0 _ 18

Goal — Kamloops: Sanche (17 shots, 15 saves). Prince George: Brennan (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-5; Prince George: 0-2.

Referees — Nick Panter, Josh Albinati. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Anthony Maletta.

Attendance — 5,880 at Prince George.

Written By
More News