HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Prince Albert

Wheat Kings 4, Raiders 3

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Sorensen 23 (unassisted) 15:48.

Penalties — Goldsmith Pa (interference) 2:03; Ritchie Pa (high sticking) 10:27.

Second Period

2. Brandon, Pasternak 12 (Polshakov, Malyavin) 9:10.

3. Brandon, Thornton 3 (Roersma, Shipley) 9:26.

4. Brandon, Anderson 15 (Wilson) 11:34.

5. Brandon, Ritchie 23 (Anderson, Hammett) 15:33.

Penalties — Christensen Pa (kneeing) 4:19; Goldsmith Pa (roughing) 15:45.

Third Period

6. Prince Albert, Ritchie 18 (Anderson, Johnston) 9:42.

7. Prince Albert, Stanick 21 (Ritchie) 19:37.

Penalties — Sadhra-Kang Bdn (roughing) 10:19.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 8 15 3 _ 26
Prince Albert 17 6 10 _ 33

Goal — Brandon: Eskit (W, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-4; Prince Albert: 0-1.

Referees — Alex Homer, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Troy Semenchuk, Jordan Carriere.

Attendance — 2,009 at Prince Albert.

