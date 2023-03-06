WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Red Deer 61 39 17 2 3 222 174 83 Lethbridge 60 32 22 3 3 176 177 70 Medicine Hat 59 26 24 8 1 217 203 61 Swift Current 59 28 28 1 2 202 213 59 Calgary 59 25 26 5 3 192 196 58 Edmonton 59 8 48 3 0 111 291 19

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Winnipeg 59 49 9 1 0 287 155 99 x-Saskatoon 60 42 13 4 1 228 145 89 Moose Jaw 61 36 22 0 3 215 206 75 Regina 59 31 25 2 1 229 237 65 Brandon 59 23 28 8 0 182 212 54 Prince Albert 59 25 31 3 0 168 203 53

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Kamloops 57 40 11 4 2 257 164 86 x-Prince George 59 30 24 5 0 239 215 65 x-Vancouver 58 23 28 5 2 166 208 53 Kelowna 59 23 33 3 0 178 216 49 Victoria 60 15 38 6 1 175 277 37

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Seattle 59 48 9 1 1 259 129 98 x-Portland 60 37 17 3 3 219 191 80 x-Everett 59 30 26 2 1 197 207 63 x-Tri-City 60 28 25 5 2 221 222 63 Spokane 59 14 38 3 4 172 271 35

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Red Deer 6 Brandon 3

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 1

Regina 5 Winnipeg 3

Lethbridge 3 Prince Albert 0

Medicine Hat 5 Edmonton 2

Prince George 5 Spokane 2

Kamloops 8 Kelowna 1

Seattle 4 Tri-City 1

Everett 10 Portland 3

Vancouver 4 Victoria 2

Saturday's results

Saskatoon 5 Lethbridge 1

Regina 6 Red Deer 5 (OT)

Moose Jaw 5 Prince Albert 3

Spokane 5 Prince George 4 (OT)

Tri-City 4 Portland 3 (OT)

Swift Current 8 Edmonton 0

Seattle 5 Everett 0

Vancouver 4 Victoria 2

Kamloops 7 Kelowna 2

Sunday's results

Calgary 4 Swift Current 3

Saskatoon 5 Regina 2

Portland 3 Everett 1

Seattle 4 Tri-City 2

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Regina, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Everett at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.