WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 52 36 12 1 3 191 137 76 Lethbridge 53 29 18 3 3 157 150 64 Swift Current 51 25 23 1 2 173 190 53 Calgary 53 23 23 5 2 173 175 53 Medicine Hat 52 22 22 7 1 186 177 52 Edmonton 52 8 41 3 0 102 242 19

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 49 41 7 1 0 229 129 83 Saskatoon 52 35 13 3 1 193 127 74 Moose Jaw 53 33 17 0 3 191 169 69 Regina 50 25 22 2 1 187 200 53 Brandon 51 21 23 7 0 156 177 49 Prince Albert 51 20 28 3 0 138 175 43

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 49 33 10 4 2 209 141 72 Prince George 51 24 23 4 0 207 192 52 Vancouver 51 20 25 4 2 142 183 46 Kelowna 51 18 30 3 0 154 188 39 Victoria 53 15 32 5 1 159 229 36

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Seattle 50 39 9 1 1 209 120 80 x-Portland 52 36 12 2 2 206 161 76 Everett 52 27 23 2 0 173 183 56 Tri-City 51 25 20 4 2 198 192 56 Spokane 51 10 35 2 4 146 242 26

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Swift Current 7 Brandon 5

Saskatoon 5 Prince George 2

Seattle 4 Tri-City 2

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 3

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 0

Spokane 6 Portland 2

Kelowna 5 Everett 2

Friday's games

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Kamloops at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Monday's games

Lethbridge at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Brandon, 2:30 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 2 p.m.

Kamloops at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.