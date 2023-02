EVART — The Evart Public Library is inviting the community to visit its exhibit honoring Black History Month.

The focal point of the exhibit is a quilt made by local quilter Dee Witbeck, which was donated to the library.

Based on a quilt pattern entitled, “Underground Railroad,” each block represents a stop on the trail which led from slavery in the south to freedom in the north, a perilous journey requiring bravery and courage from both those on the trail and those who assisted them, according to information provided by the library.

Also part of the exhibit are books on the Underground Railroad, ranging in age and reading level from pre-school to adult, both fiction and nonfiction, which are available for check out.

In addition, silhouettes on the library windows represent famous African Americans through the ages, and their quotes, which will inspire the reader. Biographies of those depicted, as well as many others, are available to the public.

The Black History Month exhibit is available through the month of February. Library hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon, the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

For more information call 231-734-5542.