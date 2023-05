Herald Review file photo

EVART — The city of Evart is hosting a public meeting on the proposed water system improvement project at 7:30 p.m., May 15, at Evart city hall, 200 S. Main St., Evart.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input on the proposed project, which will involve improvements to the city’s water distribution system. Construction will include replacement of 12,300 linear feet of water main and approximately 319 lead service line replacements.