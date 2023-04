REED CITY — Reed City Boy Scouts of America Nathan VanAntwerp will build and install a welcome sign for the newly constructed CRC Bike Park at Westerburg Park in Reed City as part of his project to attain the rank of Eagle Scout.

VanAntwerp presented his proposal to the city council during its meeting March 13 to get the “stamp of approval” to move forward with the project.

“As you know, I am aspiring to become an Eagle Scout,” VanAntwerp told the council. “The project I have chosen is to install a welcome sign at the bike park that was recently installed. I, for one, did not know of its existence until it was pointed out to me, so I think having a sign that says ‘Welcome’ would be beneficial to the park, as it would bring more people to the park.”

VanAntwerp said right now the area is only marked by small paper signs, and he aims to clearly mark the entrance of the bike park with his sign.

A mockup of the sign presented to the council shows a rider on a bike and the words, “Welcome to the CRC Bike Park.” It warns riders they are riding at their own risk and encourages them to wear a helmet.

City Manager Rich Saladin told the council the project had been approved by the planning commission and recommended to the council for approval.

“I think this is wonderful,” council member Trevor Guiles said. “It is tastefully done and will be a good addition to the park. It will help people know where the new bike park is, it encourages them to ride with a helmet and it acknowledges the Crossroads Recreation Connection as maintaining it.”

Now that VanAntwerp has the council's approval, he expects the Boy Scouts of America Board to also approve the project so he can begin the work with a completion date sometime this month.

“Awesome job getting to this point (as a scout). It is no small feat,” Mayor Roger Meinert said. “We need more leaders in our community, and this is a step in that direction, so kudos to you, and great job.”