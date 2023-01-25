Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
Monterey Park Chief Scott Wiese told The Associated Press that police in the region were alerted and it didn’t make sense to send out a warning at night to residents in the predominantly Asian American city even after learning the suspect may have targeted a nearby dance club after the massacre.