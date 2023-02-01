Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial

A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths.
The key evidence for prosecutors is a video from the son's phone of a dog at the kennels near where Murdaugh's son Paul was killed with a shotgun and wife Maggie was shot several times with a rifle at the family's Colleton County hunting lodge on June 7, 2021.