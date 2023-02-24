Prosecutors again ask Alex Murdaugh about financial crimes

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified at his double murder trial Friday that he knew he was doing wrong by stealing settlement money from his clients, but he thought he deserved the extra cash.
Murdaugh, 54, is on trial in the fatal shootings of his wife and son near kennels at their home in June 2021. He returned to the stand in his own defense for a second day, but prosecutor Creighton Waters' cross-examination didn’t immediately mention those killings, instead focusing as he did Thursday on financial crimes.