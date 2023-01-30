Alert: White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: President Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11 as US adjusts to living with virus.
- Chickens killed in fire at Connecticut egg farm
- Dog license rates to increase March 1 for Osceola County residents
- After Tesla price cut, Ford follows suit with Mustang Mach-E
- Reed City Veterans' Memorial Park project receives $6,470 donation
- Bowlers experience 'grueling' day in Saturday action
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Show Me Cash' game
- No. 4-ranked Evart's 12-game winning streak is snapped
- The 1,000 points player: Addy Gray reaches another milestone
