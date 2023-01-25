Alert: US attorney: Federal investigation into Black man's death after violent arrest by Memphis police "may take some time"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — US attorney: Federal investigation into Black man's death after violent arrest by Memphis police "may take some time."
- 23-year-old woman struck by Seattle police vehicle dies
- Osceola County community events calendar for 01/25/2023
- Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
- Police say a human skull found at Phoenix mountain preserve
- Chippewa Hills wrestlers hold back Reed City 46-27
- Reed City receives $14 million for wastewater plant upgrades
- US alert as Cancun taxi drivers block road, harass Uber cars
- Reed City's Trinity Lutheran hosts Lutheran Schools Week
Most Popular
- The Gray sisters combined for 51 points to lead the Evart girls basketball team to its 11th...
- It came down to the wire again for Evart on Friday but the last second breaks didn’t go the...
- Addy Gray has been among the key reasons for Evart’s 10-1 start so far this girls basketball...
- Ice fishing in the area seems to be picking up in activity as long as temperatures stay below zero.