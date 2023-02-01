Alert: Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago.
- Two Reed City schools receive HEARTSafe School Award
- Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
- Ticket prices for the Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance world tour
- UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families
- Osceola County community events calendar for 02/01/2023
- NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air
- 17-year-old runaway located by police
- HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver
Most Popular
- “We played a great game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said after Wednesday’s Highland Conference...
- Reed City Coyotes bowlers competed on Saturday at Kent City on Saturday, January 28
- The Reed City Coyotes competed at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord while Cole...
- Reed City Coyotes found success against Newaygo on Tuesday, January 24 with both the boys and...