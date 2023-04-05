Alert: State Patrol: Tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri caused widespread destruction and killed multiple people

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — State Patrol: Tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri caused widespread destruction and killed multiple people.
- Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- Big Rapids Car Center names Morley Stanwood Employee of the Month
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- Alert: Justice Dept. reaches tentative settlement to pay $144.5M in...
- Long Beach school district pay $13M over deadly shooting
- France boosts military spending amid war in Ukraine
- Osceola County to implement Ag Exempt building permit fee