Alert: SpaceX calls off launch attempt of its giant new rocket

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX calls off launch attempt of its giant new rocket.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people
- US, allies conduct more drills in face of N. Korean threat
- Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
- Two sports for Addy: Gray to play college basketball and softball
- Europe's most powerful nuclear reactor kicks off in Finland
- 3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs