Alert: Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe.
- Michigan police search for missing woman in Clare County
- Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through 'Obamacare'
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- Business Highlights: US economy grows; Colorado baker loses
- Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
- Kimberly-Clark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Ford recalls nearly 383K SUVs to fix backup camera problem
- Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
Most Popular
- The Gray sisters combined for 51 points to lead the Evart girls basketball team to its 11th...
- It came down to the wire again for Evart on Friday but the last second breaks didn’t go the...
- Addy Gray has been among the key reasons for Evart’s 10-1 start so far this girls basketball...
- Ice fishing in the area seems to be picking up in activity as long as temperatures stay below zero.