Alert: R. Kelly to serve 1 year for child pornography, child enticement after completing 30-year racketeering sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly to serve 1 year for child pornography, child enticement after completing 30-year racketeering sentence.
- Manistee car dealer reports stolen vehicle
- Brethren woman arrested, then hides drugs in underwear: Police
- NY Forecast
- Storm could bring low-level snow to California next week
- SOCIAL SECURITY: Becoming more financially confident
- Reed City school board approves sound field technology purchase
- Clarence Vicent traces roots to Peacock's first Black families
- LCEDA director presents 2022 annual report to commission
