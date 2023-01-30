Alert: Police raise death toll in Peshawar bombing to 34 as a Pakistani Taliban commander claims responsibility for attack

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police raise death toll in Peshawar bombing to 34 as a Pakistani Taliban commander claims responsibility for attack.
