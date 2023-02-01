Alert: Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
- Two Reed City schools receive HEARTSafe School Award
- After Title IX complaint, Northwood's Distinguished Women Awards, Women...
- Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
- Reed City Recycling now open
- Ticket prices for the Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance world tour
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families
Most Popular
- “We played a great game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said after Wednesday’s Highland Conference...
- Reed City Coyotes bowlers competed on Saturday at Kent City on Saturday, January 28
- The Reed City Coyotes competed at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord while Cole...
- Reed City Coyotes found success against Newaygo on Tuesday, January 24 with both the boys and...