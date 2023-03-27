Alert: Police identify victims of Nashville grade school shooting as three 9-year-old students and three adults in their 60s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police identify victims of Nashville grade school shooting as three 9-year-old students and three adults in their 60s.
- 2 men arrested in northern Michigan cocaine, meth bust
- Demolition begins on the Osceola Inn
- Four children and one adult killed in Mississippi car crash
- 100 Women Who Care raise nearly $6,000 for Corewell youth program
- Osceola County community events calendar for 03/22/2023
- Truck loses control, damages Maple Street bridge guardrail
- What can Google's AI-powered Bard do? We tested it for you
- Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
Most Popular
- Reed City wrestling continued the upward trend in the program in 2022-23 with Bryson Hughes...
- Evart wrestling went 15-12 in 2022-23 behind another successful season from senior Cole Hopkins.
- The transition to spring fishing locally continues in the area. “They have been fishing a bit up...
- Osceola-Lake Conservation district tire and electronics collection scheduled for Aug. at Recycle...