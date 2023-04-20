Alert: Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction for death row inmate Richard Glossip, whose execution is set for May 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction for death row inmate Richard Glossip, whose execution is set for May 18.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/13/2023
- Osceola County approves design company for Evart EMS station
- Reed City considers rezoning of former courthouse annex building
- Osceola County launches online property data mapping site
- Murray leads Nuggets past Wolves 109-80 in NBA playoffs
- Webber Township reaches settlement in GEO Group tax appeal
- Evart softball will look to win state title in 2023