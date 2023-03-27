Alert: NJ takes control of police force in third-largest city, Paterson, weeks after officers fatally shot anti-violence worker

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — NJ takes control of police force in third-largest city, Paterson, weeks after officers fatally shot anti-violence worker.
- 2 men arrested in northern Michigan cocaine, meth bust
- Four children and one adult killed in Mississippi car crash
- Demolition begins on the Osceola Inn
- Tornadoes deadliest in Mississippi since 2011
- A sex trafficking case, a plea deal and a mother's pain
- Wisconsin moves to toughen reckless driving penalties
- 100 Women Who Care raise nearly $6,000 for Corewell youth program
- Osceola County community events calendar for 03/22/2023
Most Popular
- Reed City wrestling continued the upward trend in the program in 2022-23 with Bryson Hughes...
- Evart wrestling went 15-12 in 2022-23 behind another successful season from senior Cole Hopkins.
- The transition to spring fishing locally continues in the area. “They have been fishing a bit up...
- Osceola-Lake Conservation district tire and electronics collection scheduled for Aug. at Recycle...