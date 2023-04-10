Alert: Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on charges of child neglect, allowing access to firearm by child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted on charges of child neglect, allowing access to firearm by child.
- How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle...
- State Reps. approach township supervisor about Gotion battery pla
- ONE CITIZEN'S OPINION: A well oiled machine
- Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs
- NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Mickelson back at Masters after year away from Augusta
- Italian ex-leader Berlusconi hospitalized in ICU, but alert
- Alert: Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower ahead of...