Alert: Man who shot Black teen who knocked on his door in Kansas City, Missouri, charged with armed assault, prosecutor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Man who shot Black teen who knocked on his door in Kansas City, Missouri, charged with armed assault, prosecutor says.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Big Rapids resident owns award winning classic truck
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- US, allies stage drills as N. Korea warns of security crisis
- Big Rapids bats explode in softball sweep over Reed City
- Ferris State to host Special Olympics basketball game
- Hong Kong bishop visits Beijing on historic trip
- Reed City boys track team wins Newaygo Invitational