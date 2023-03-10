Alert: Killer of California college student Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996, sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Killer of California college student Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996, sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
- Northern Michigan woman wins $6M in instant-win lottery game
- BLOTTER: Reed City police investigating officer impersonation
- NORWOOD: The only constant is change
- Europe dissolves Iran trade system that never took off
- Greece: 3 more rail officials charged over deadly collision
- Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case
Most Popular
- Cadillac gained revenge on the Reed City girls basketball team on Tuesday with a Division 2...
- Reed City’s boys basketball team had a strong offensive performance in posting a win over Tri...
- Evart was able to get past a strong Farwell team on Wednesday to play Lake City in Friday’s...
- Reed City ended its regular season for boys basketball on an extremely impressive note on...