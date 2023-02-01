Alert: Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but still hits painful 8.5%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but still hits painful 8.5%.
- Two Reed City schools receive HEARTSafe School Award
- After Title IX complaint, Northwood's Distinguished Women Awards, Women...
- 17-year-old runaway located by police
- Police ask court to ban protest at Cardinal's Sydney funeral
- Reed City school board reviews proposals for new equipment
- Morley Stanwood girls use strong third quarter to top Reed City
- Gunn's new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman
- Where construction companies are building the most homes
Most Popular
- “We played a great game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said after Wednesday’s Highland Conference...
- Reed City Coyotes bowlers competed on Saturday at Kent City on Saturday, January 28
- The Reed City Coyotes competed at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord while Cole...
- Reed City Coyotes found success against Newaygo on Tuesday, January 24 with both the boys and...