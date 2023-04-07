Alert: ‘I would rather rot in hell:’ Utah man who fatally shot his wife, 5 kids detailed anger toward her in suicide note

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ‘I would rather rot in hell:’ Utah man who fatally shot his wife, 5 kids detailed anger toward her in suicide note.
- At least 21 dead in Somalia's flash floods, says U.N. agency
- Mid-Michigan artist created part of automotive history
- Why are French workers angry about raising retirement age?
- Osceola County community events calendar for 04/052023
- State Reps. approach township supervisor about Gotion battery pla
- Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident
- California hostage shooting suspect sought in other crime
- Sex abuse case against ex-Alaska attorney general thrown out