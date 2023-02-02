Alert: House Republicans vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born Minnesota lawmaker, from Foreign Affairs panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born Minnesota lawmaker, from Foreign Affairs panel.
- 10 unexpected alternative investments in luxury goods
- UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families
- Assault rifles, ammunition seized from Hollywood high-rise
- Ticket prices for the Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance world tour
- Paula Laws zeroing in on national power lifting record
- Man pleads guilty in death of long-missing Michigan woman
- Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
- The 1,000 points player: Addy Gray reaches another milestone
Most Popular
- “We played a great game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said after Wednesday’s Highland Conference...
- Reed City Coyotes bowlers competed on Saturday at Kent City on Saturday, January 28
- The Reed City Coyotes competed at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord while Cole...
- Reed City Coyotes found success against Newaygo on Tuesday, January 24 with both the boys and...