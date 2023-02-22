Alert: Detective: Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter ran a neo-Nazi website, used gay and racial slurs online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Detective: Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter ran a neo-Nazi website, used gay and racial slurs online.
- Philippine police hunting killers of New Zealand tourist
- Osceola County community events calendar for 02/15/2023
- Osceola County COA serves record number of clients in 2022
- Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
- Storm could bring low-level snow to California next week
- Bar employees stabbed inspectors at Mexico resort
- Fremont Area Beekeepers Club to hold beekeeping class
- Video: Budweiser Clydesdales tangled in rodeo accident
Most Popular
- One Central State Activities Association girls basketball game for Reed City with White Cloud...
- The shots would not fall as often as the Reed City Coyotes would have preferred on Friday night.
- Cadillac stormed out to huge start and was able to control most of the action during a nonleague...
- Reed City girls basketball beat Cadillac girls basketball on Tuesday, February 14 in a defensive...