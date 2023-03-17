Alert: Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer serving time for George Floyd's murder, pleads guilty to tax evasion

Cadillac ends Reed City's boys season Cadillac proved to be a very tough opponent for the Reed City Coyotes in nonleague boys...

Reed City post player reflects on solid junior season Kyleigh Weck is among the key returning girl basketball players for the Reed City Coyotes, which...

Reed City overpowers Chippewa Hills to advance Reed City fired out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against Chippewa Hills and proceeded...