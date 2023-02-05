Alert: Damage reports escalate from major earthquake; at least 18 deaths reported in Turkey and 13 in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Damage reports escalate from major earthquake; at least 18 deaths reported in Turkey and 13 in Syria.
- Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz
- Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- 1 dead, 4 injured in Colorado Springs-area shooting
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- NY Forecast
- Maldives President Solih to run again after winning primary
- Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub
- World champ freeskier Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan
Most Popular
- “We played a great game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said after Wednesday’s Highland Conference...
- Reed City Coyotes bowlers competed on Saturday at Kent City on Saturday, January 28
- The Reed City Coyotes competed at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord while Cole...
- Reed City Coyotes found success against Newaygo on Tuesday, January 24 with both the boys and...