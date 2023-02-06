Alert: Crews start release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars in danger of exploding near Ohio-Pennsylvania line

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews start release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars in danger of exploding near Ohio-Pennsylvania line.
- Massachusetts police shoot, kill woman after wellness check
- 1 dead, 4 injured in Colorado Springs-area shooting
- India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy
- McBain's height too much for Evart boys basketball
- Chicago suburb settles lawsuit over boy's shooting for $12M
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
- TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
