Alert: Callers reporting a mass shooting at Louisville bank included shooter's mother and people hiding in building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Callers reporting a mass shooting at Louisville bank included shooter's mother and people hiding in building.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Maine woman charged with buying guns that ended up in LA
- Osceola County community events calendar for 04/12/2023
- Therapy dogs Bella, Tessa start school at Evart Elementary
- Why new grads shouldn’t fear a recession
- Residents threaten to recall Green Township board over Gotion
- Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs
- Tiger Woods' painful Masters walk results in opening 74