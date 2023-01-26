Alert: Biden administration moves to protect Boundary Waters wilderness in northern Minnesota from proposed copper-nickel mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Biden administration moves to protect Boundary Waters wilderness in northern Minnesota from proposed copper-nickel mine.
