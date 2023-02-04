Alert: Austin says military aircraft downed Chinese balloon over US waters and that shooting it down over land was too risky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin says military aircraft downed Chinese balloon over US waters and that shooting it down over land was too risky.
