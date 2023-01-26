Alert: Air raid sirens heard across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks in several locations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Air raid sirens heard across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks in several locations.
- Osceola County community events calendar for 01/25/2023
- Amazon workers hold first UK strike, adding to labor turmoil
- Michigan police search for missing woman in Clare County
- Dispose of unused, unwanted prescriptions April 30
- Chippewa Hills wrestlers hold back Reed City 46-27
- Mini Fireball's don't have whiskey, now there's a lawsuit
- Mahoney's 17 help Yale knock off Pennsylvania 70-63
- Reed City's Trinity Lutheran hosts Lutheran Schools Week
Most Popular
- The Gray sisters combined for 51 points to lead the Evart girls basketball team to its 11th...
- It came down to the wire again for Evart on Friday but the last second breaks didn’t go the...
- Addy Gray has been among the key reasons for Evart’s 10-1 start so far this girls basketball...
- Ice fishing in the area seems to be picking up in activity as long as temperatures stay below zero.