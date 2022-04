BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an entry pass that can be used by a carload of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years.

Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of “Inheritance Passes” to support park projects like trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies.