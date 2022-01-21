Wrong-way driver hits state police unit during I-10 pursuit

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces several charges, including DWI, after leading state troopers on a chase going the wrong way on Interstate 10 before crashing into a state police patrol unit.

Louisiana State Police said Steven O'Neill, 33, of Metairie, was arrested early Thursday on charges of DWI, driving on divided highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, news outlets reported. He's being held in the Ascension Parish jail. Bail had not been set. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.