Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital’s intensive care unit and is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, authorities said Tuesday.

Police officials said Sgt. Preston Brogdon, a five-year veteran, was shot once in the abdomen last Wednesday night. He has undergone multiple surgeries but will not have his shattered pelvis or hip repaired through further surgical procedures, the tribe's police department said.