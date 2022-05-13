Woman named sexton of historic Boston church for 1st time

BOSTON (AP) — The thousands of tourists who visit Boston's Old North Church probably won't see much of Chelsea Millsap on their trip, even though she may just have the most important job at the historic site.
Millsap, 32, who can trace her ancestry to the Pilgrims, is the first woman named sexton in the church's nearly 300-year history. It's a job that involves caring for and maintaining the parish buildings and equipment, including an 18th-century clock, the 75-piece chandeliers and the crypt where more than 1,100 people have been laid to rest.