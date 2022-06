CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon in connection with the shooting death last week of a Nicholas County sheriff's deputy and wounding of another.

Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, was accused of buying a rifle on Nov. 17 for Richie Holcomb, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction in 2014, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson's office said in a news release.