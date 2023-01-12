Woman accusing 4 ex-cops of aiding sex trafficking testifies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The woman known to jurors only as Jane Doe shook her head Thursday when her lawyer asked her a question she knew was coming but clearly dreaded — could she describe the injuries she suffered during five years in a Virginia-based sex trafficking ring?
Her voice trembled as she described indignities suffered at the hands of clients of the prostitution ring. Eventually she broke down and sobbed uncontrollably — the words “I'm so ashamed” barely audible between the cries — forcing a temporary halt to the trial of Doe's civil lawsuit against a former police chief and three other officers.