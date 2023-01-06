New Pa. speaker puts sexual abuse lawsuit window atop agenda

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, who has spoken of being abused as a boy by a Roman Catholic priest, issued his ultimatum ahead of Monday's scheduled start of a special session on the issue, ordered by outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.