Wolf, Democrats outline proposal for $1.7B in pandemic funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor and his Democratic allies in the Legislature on Wednesday laid out a proposal to spend federal pandemic relief money on workers, environmental programs and a one-time property tax subsidy for lower-income homeowners and renters.

The plan was announced less than a week before Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to present his 2022-23 state budget proposal to the Republican-majority General Assembly. Lawmakers would have to approve the spending for the plan to take effect.