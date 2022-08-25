With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them, according to Western intelligence officials.
It's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.