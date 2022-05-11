Wisconsin election investigator's salary cut in half

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice hired to investigate the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will receive only half of his taxpayer-funded salary while he pauses the review to fight five lawsuits, the Assembly speaker said Wednesday.
Michael Gableman may revive the investigation if courts order local elected officials and others to comply with subpoenas Gableman has issued that have been ignored, Speaker Robin Vos said.