Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette seeking reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette isn't ready to leave office quite yet. The 81-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall.
La Follette said during a news conference at the state Capitol that he's motivated to run because Republicans unhappy with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election want to shift election oversight from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state. The position has had nothing to do with elections during his 45 years holding the office, and La Follette said he wants to keep it that way.